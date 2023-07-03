Ribbon cutting: Black Bear Lodge

Local officials celebrate the newest affordable and workforce housing in Grand County with a ribbon cutting June 23 at Black Bear Lodge apartments. Pictured from left to right: Jim Kennedy (Grand Foundation Board); Rich Cimino (Grand County commissioner); Megan Ledin (Director of the Grand Foundation), Randy George (Grand County commissioner), Sheena Darland (Grand County Housing Authority), Merrit Linke (Grand County commissioner).

Grand Foundation/Courtesy photo

The Grand County Housing Authority and the Grand Foundation recently celebrated the opening of Black Bear Lodge apartments with a ribbon cutting June 23.

The Grand Foundation purchased the Black Bear Lodge and donated it to the Grand County Housing authority for affordable and workforce housing. It is located on the west side of U.S. Highway 34 outside of Grand Lake.

More information about the Grand Foundation can be found at GrandFoundation.com.