Ribbon cutting: Black Bear Lodge
Sky-Hi News
The Grand County Housing Authority and the Grand Foundation recently celebrated the opening of Black Bear Lodge apartments with a ribbon cutting June 23.
The Grand Foundation purchased the Black Bear Lodge and donated it to the Grand County Housing authority for affordable and workforce housing. It is located on the west side of U.S. Highway 34 outside of Grand Lake.
More information about the Grand Foundation can be found at GrandFoundation.com.
