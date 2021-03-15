Rocky closes Grand Lake entrance
Following a weekend of snowfall and predictions of more to come, the Grand Lake entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park has closed.
Both the Grand Lake entrance and the Kawuneeche Visitor Center closed Sunday with no estimated time of reopening.
The Beaver Meadows entrance and the Fall River entrance had closed ahead of the storm on Saturday. The Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, the Fall River Visitor Center and the Moraine Park campground remain closed.
The National Weather Service predicts the snow storm will peter out by Monday night.
