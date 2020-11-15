Search and Rescue constructs training tower

Successful fundraising efforts led to Grand County Search and Rescue installing the base of a new rope training tower on Friday.

Search and rescue volunteers met Friday to stack four shipping containers to create the tower, which is named the Paul Robertson Rescue Training Tower in memory of a former GCSAR leadership member who died of cancer in 2017.

Fundraising covered the construction of the tower and purchasing a climbing wall, which still needs to be attached to make the tower functional.

Donations came from the Paul Robertson Memorial Golf Tournament, hosted in September at the Grand Elk Golf Club, and the Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation, as well as many individuals.