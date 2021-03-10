Season passes on sale for Upper Colorado River Rec Sites

New day-use season pass decals for the Upper Colorado River Recreation Sites are now available.

A season pass sticker authorizes day use at the Pumphouse and Radium Recreation Areas for one vehicle, motorcycle or bicycle and its occupants, according to the Bureau of Land Management. Season passes are nontransferable and do not include a discount for camping.

“Last year more than 90,000 people enjoyed one of Colorado’s most scenic river corridors,” Kremmling Field Office Manager Bill Mills said in a statement. “These passes will make it more convenient for the public to visit, and proceeds will be used to maintain public infrastructure like the boat launch and restrooms.”

Season passes may be purchased in-person or by calling the Kremmling Field Office at 970-724-3000 and paying by credit card, or by sending a $20 check to the Kremmling Field Office. Checks should be made payable to: USDI – Bureau of Land Management. Mailing address: P.O. Box 68, 2103 E. Park Ave. Kremmling, CO 80459.

Maps and additional information are also available online or via hard copy at the Kremmling Field Office. Because office access may be limited due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to call ahead at 970-724-3000 to ensure availability of documents and staff.