State senate candidate Hanlon to visit Winter Park

Democratic candidate Karl Hanlon is hosting a tailgate tour of Colorado Senate District 8, which includes Grand County, on Friday with the goal of visiting all of the counties in the district.

Hanlon will start his tour in Summit County at 7 a.m. Friday before heading to Wolf Park in Winter Park at 9:30 a.m.

Those interested in attending will need to RSVP because the tour will be socially distanced and limited in size due to the coronavirus restrictions. The tour will also be on Facebook Live.

“The traditional elements of politics — rallies, door-to-door outreach, fundraising — are forcing candidates to adapt their campaign tactics amid county public health orders,” Hanlon said in a release about the tour. “But most candidates would agree, nothing replaces in-person appearances. So, what’s the next best thing? A socially-distant combination which complies which each county’s public health order. Bring a lawn chair and your mask if your county requires it and bring your questions. I want to hear from you about the issues you care about.”

Following his appearance in Grand, Hanlon will stop in Jackson County at noon; Routt County at 2:30 p.m.; Moffat County at 4:30 p.m.; Rio Blanco County at 6:15 p.m.; and Garfield County at 8:30 p.m.

Hanlon is a rancher, water and municipal attorney from Carbondale who currently serves at the city attorney for Glenwood Springs and the town attorney for Silverthorne.