Storm dumps more than a foot of snow on Winter Park

A winter storm that started Thursday evening has delivered 15 inches of powder to Winter Park Resort as of Christmas morning.

Winter Park Resort / Courtesy photo

A winter storm that started Thursday evening has delivered 15 inches of powder to Winter Park Resort as of Christmas morning.

With the fresh blanket on the slopes, the resort has opened more runs and lifts bringing the total open trails to 61 out of 166 and 17 of 23 lifts open. On Friday, the resort opened the Sunnyside, Olympia and Looking Glass lifts.

The base is sitting at a fluffy 37 inches while more snow may still be on the way. The National Weather Service forecasts up to six more inches by the end of the weekend.

So far this season, Winter Park reports seeing a total of 97 inches.

Winter Park Resort / Courtesy photo

Currently, just two terrain areas, the base and Mary Jane, are open, but that could change with more snow.

So far this season, Winter Park reports seeing a total of 97 inches. Last year, the resort received the most snowfall of any Colorado ski area with 369 inches.