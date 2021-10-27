Survey: Winter Park is good for the ‘Gram

With views like this, it’s not hard to see what Winter Park Resort is one of the most popular ski resorts in North America for Instagram posts.

Amy Golden/Sky-Hi News

An analysis of posts has found that Winter Park Resort is one of the most Instagrammable ski resorts in North America.

According to research compiled by Myprotein, Winter Park Resort is the fourth-most tagged North American ski resort on Instagram with nearly 1.3 million tags.

Winter Park is the second most tagged resort in Colorado, coming just behind Vail Ski Resort’s 1.5 million tags and topping Breckenridge Ski Resort, the next most tagged, by 300,000 posts.

The study found British Columbia’s Whistler Blackcomb to be the most Instagrammable resort at 3.1 million tags, followed by Park City Mountain in Utah at 1.6 million and Vail in third.