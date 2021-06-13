Taking a shot: Women learn basics of pistol shooting

Twelve women lined up at the firing range to put new skills to the test on Saturday afternoon.

Granby’s Recreation Department and the Crooked Creek Trap Club put together a class this summer titled “Women’s Basics of Pistol Shooting,” which took place all day Saturday. A majority of the day was spent in the classroom learning the basics and safety protocols when it comes to pistol shooting.

Following a morning of classes and a written test, the 12 participants moved over to the range. The women then got to load the magazines and begin firing rounds, working on their aim in pairs while their instructors emphasized safety and gave advice.

With each shot their aim grew a bit better, and the women felt they walked away with a new foundation in pistol basics.