Three Grand County students graduate from online high school

Colorado Connections Academy high school seniors attend their graduation ceremony June 2 in Magness Arena on the University of Denver’s campus.

Ryan Springer/Bear Paw Images

Colorado Connections Academy , a public online K-12 school, held an in-person graduation ceremony for its high school seniors June 2 in Magness Arena on the University of Denver’s campus. Three Grand County residents were in the academy’s class of 2023.

Alyssa Barker of Winter Park and Madeline Taylor of Granby attended the ceremony to celebrate their graduation. Mason Fewell of Granby also graduated from Colorado Connections Academy this year. In the school’s class of 2023, 42% will attend college or university and 16% will enter the workforce.

The academy has around 3,000 students statewide and offers learning plans tailored to students’ needs and abilities, according to a news release. It also stated that virtual school suits academically advanced students who struggle in traditional school settings and students that prefer to learn at their own pace.