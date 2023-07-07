Three Grand County students graduate from online high school
Colorado Connections Academy, a public online K-12 school, held an in-person graduation ceremony for its high school seniors June 2 in Magness Arena on the University of Denver’s campus. Three Grand County residents were in the academy’s class of 2023.
Alyssa Barker of Winter Park and Madeline Taylor of Granby attended the ceremony to celebrate their graduation. Mason Fewell of Granby also graduated from Colorado Connections Academy this year. In the school’s class of 2023, 42% will attend college or university and 16% will enter the workforce.
The academy has around 3,000 students statewide and offers learning plans tailored to students’ needs and abilities, according to a news release. It also stated that virtual school suits academically advanced students who struggle in traditional school settings and students that prefer to learn at their own pace.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.