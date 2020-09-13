Trail Ridge Road reopens after plows clear 5 ft snow drifts

Rocky Mountain National Park reopened Trail Ridge Road at 5 p.m. Saturday after plow drivers cleared the road of snow drifts and ice.

The park closed the road last week when the Cameron Peak fire moved into the northern section of Rocky. The road stayed closed after it received significant snowfall on Tuesday.

Ultimately, park snowplow operators cleared drifts of 4 to 5 feet of snow along with significant ice build up on the road, overlooks and parking lots to open the road.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuously paved road in the United States. The route climbs to 12,183 feet and is traveled by millions of people every year.

Old Fall River Road, which closed to traffic around the same time as Trail Ridge Road, remains closed due to smoke and snow.