Unprecedented growth: A timeline of the East Troublesome Fire





October 14

• Fire was reported around noon northwest of Kremmling, near Big Horn Park, which was evacuated along with County Road 21 around 4:30 p.m.

• Fire crews spent the majority of the day trying to access the fire in a remote, roadless area.

October 15

• Fire measured at 5,684 acres, 0% containment.

October 16

• Fire measured at 11,329 acres, 0% containment.

• Pre-evacuation notice given to the west side of US Highway 34 and east of Colorado Highway 125 around 5 p.m.

• Sheriff’s Creek and Kinney Creek areas evacuated around 7:30 p.m.

October 17

• Fire measured at 12,631 acres, 0% containment.

• Highway 125 closed at mile marker 5.

October 18

• Fire measured at 13,400 acres, 5% containment.

October 19

• Fire measured at 15,537 acres, 10% containment.

• Big Horn Park downgraded to pre-evacuation status.

October 20

• Fire measured at 19,089 acres, 10% containment.

• Drowsy Water Creek area evacuated, as well as west of Colorado Highway 125, from US Highway 40 to milepost 5, and north of US 40, from CO 125 west to Drowsy Water Ranch.

October 21

• Fire crosses Highway 125 at Cabin Creek in the afternoon and the area east of CO Highway 125 from milepost 5 to US Highway 40 is evacuated.

• Fire measured at 38,436 acres before exploding across the US Highway 34 corridor up to Grand Lake and into Rocky Mountain National Park.

• Trail Creek Subdivision was evacuated around 6:30 p.m. and about an hour later, the entire US 34 corridor from Granby to Grand Lake was evacuated.

October 22

• Fire measured at 125,588 acres, 0% containment.

• Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs were put under pre-evacuation.

October 23

• Fire measured at 187,964 acres, crosses the Continental Divide.

October 24

• Fire measured at 189,389 acres, 4% containment.

• Snow begins.

October 25

• Fire measured at 192,560 acres, 10% containment.

October 26

• Fire measured at 192,560 acres, 20% containment.

• East side of US Highway 34 corridor, including Grand Lake, reopened.

October 28

• Fire measured at 193,774 acres, 20% containment.

• Areas north side of US Highway 40 between Hot Sulphur Springs to Highway 125 including Sheriff’s Creek, Kinney Creek and Drowsy Water Ranch are reduced to pre-evacuation.

November 2

• Fire measured at 193,774 acres, 37% containment.

• Highway 125 reopened to mile marker 5 and the areas west of US Highway 34 reopened to the public.

November 3

• Fire measured at 193,804 acres, 37% containment.

November 6

• Fire measured at 193,812, its final size, with 37% containment.

November 30

• Fire declared 100% contained after 48 days.