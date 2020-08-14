Update: Cameron Peak Fire grows to 1,500 acres

A plume of smoke can be seen from a wildfire burning near Chambers Lake.

Courtesy Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

The wildfire that broke out Thursday afternoon along the borders of Jackson and Larimer counties near Cameron Pass is now more than 1,500 acres in size.

Approximately 40 firefighters are working on the fire, which continues to be very active, according to an update from the US Forest Service. Some campgrounds in the area have been evacuated and a closure order will be put in place this morning.

According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started around 3:30 p.m. at Clark Peak near Chambers Lake. Both Jackson and Larimer County responded. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Continued suppression activities including ordering more resources is planned for Friday, as hot, dry and breezy weather conditions continue.

The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon continues to burn, more than doubling in size Thursday night to 14,663 acres. The fire has burned in the area of Hanging Lake, though the extent of damage is unknown, and Interstate 70 remains closed going into the weekend.