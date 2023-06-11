West Grand Middle School choir dedicates concert to first responders and survivors of East Troublesome Fire

On May 31, the West Grand Middle School choir performed a concert, which they dedicated to the first responders and survivors of the 2020 East Troublesome Fire.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

After the East Troublesome Fire in 2020, the West Grand Middle School Choir recorded a concert, which they dedicated to first responders of the fire. They performed the concert again on May 31, but this time it was live.

During the performance, the West Grand Singers and Ringers thanked and recognized first responders of the East Troublesome Fire, as well as survivors.

The performance began with the middle school handbell choir. At the West Grand High School auditorium, listeners could enjoy the peaceful chiming of the bells. Each student rang their bells in unison with the others, creating a melodic beat.

After the ringers set down their handbells, the choir stepped up to perform. Choir director Misty Lamb-Nelson told the audience the students picked many of their favorite songs to perform that night. Each song had a weather theme, such as “Lightning” by Greg Gilpin and “Rhythm of the Rain” by Jerry Estes.

For the concert finale, the students dedicated each song to the first responders and survivors of East Troublesome – one of the most devastating fires in Colorado. Behind the students, images and videos of the wildfire played on the projector screen – many of scenes were provided by first responders such as the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Lake Fire Department.

Several students also gave speeches during the tribute. They spoke of their experiences watching the fire consume their community, and their respect for those who fought the fire to prevent it from becoming a greater tragedy. Thanks to these first responders, their families stayed safe.