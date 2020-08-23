Reserved parking: West Grand seniors make mark before school year begins

West Grand High School got a splash of color Sunday with the senior class reserving their own parking spaces under buckets and buckets of paint.

Taking a break from the friends and family helping out, seniors with paint-covered hands explained that school administrators don’t normally allow them to reserve and customize their own parking spaces before the start of school — but this year looks to be anything but normal.

With over a dozen spaces covered by midday Sunday, few students if any seemed to mind putting in extra work on a weekend. Rather, they enjoyed it.

Most everyone was impressed by the artistic firepower that came with Tiffany Padia-Luttrell, who will be parking overtop a white, yellow, orange and red sunflower with intricate shading and a seed-filled center this year. The piece created by her and her family was almost finished as the incoming senior smiled and described how much she loves it.

Not far down the line, Austin Schake, Carson Culbreath and Jakob Buller used their spaces to pay homage to the armed forces. The patriotic parking spots produced by the trio planning to enlist worked well side by side, though each serves as its own tribute by itself.

One of the loudest parking spots produced Sunday likely came via Dingo Stefanik and Mason Lemon, who combined on adjacent rectangles to lobby for Donald Trump for U.S. President in November.

Also not afraid to jump into politics, albeit on a very different note, class president Charlie Multerer announced with his parking space his intent to run for US President in 2040, the first election in which he will be old enough to run.

And he and his mom high-fived at the completion of their campaign work on Sunday.

For her spot, Dani DeMattos made a four-square style rendition of the elements. At the other end of the school’s asphalt, four boys celebrated their heritage with a Mexican flag stretched over three parking spaces (one red, one white and one green) while the fourth parking spot proclaimed: “Viva Mexico …” with more words on the way.

More than anything, the day gave the senior class a chance to claim something that is uniquely theirs and put their own individual stamps, or brands, on it.

One of the best examples might have been a piece painted by Emma Daly, who kept far away from the political arena as she put up a purple and yellow basketball court with her number and name under it.

As she worked on the court, Daly explained that she and her teammates have their hearts set on playing this year and fingers cross they will get the opportunity. If anything, she hopes her court will be a vision, or a good omen, that helps bring the Mustangs’ season to fruition.

While it’s hard to say exactly what the new school year might have in store this group of West Grand seniors, they at least know where they’re going to park and they will own that space in more ways than one.