White River National Forest lifting fire restrictions

Beginning Friday, the White River National Forest will lift fire restrictions.

Fire danger has been moderated due to recent precipitation across much of the White River National Forest. There is still some risk from wildfire and conditions will vary by location. Caution and compliance with fire safety across the forest is critical.

The White River National Forest includes parts of Eagle, Pitkin, Garfield, Summit, Rio Blanco, Mesa, Gunnison, Routt and Moffat counties. Grand County remains in Stage 2 fire restrictions.

“The recent rains have improved conditions considerably. However, we are still in a drought and things can dry out quickly. Please use caution with campfires. Put out all campfires and make sure the ashes are cold before you leave them,” Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams said.