Winter Park allows expanded businesses for COVID-19

Cooper Creek Square Cooper Creek Square in Winter Park, home to several restaurants and retailers, will have the chance to expand outdoor seating this summer thanks to an emergency ordinance the town passed to give businesses more flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a pre-emptive effort to allow businesses to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Winter Park is temporarily repealing some town regulations and suspending some fees.

After Grand County submitted its variance request to the state, which is still waiting to be approved, the Winter Park Town Council asked staff to prepare an emergency ordinance to give businesses more flexibility to navigate social distancing and safety precautions when they reopen. Council passed the emergency ordinance Tuesday.

The ordinance does not supersede state or county orders, Mayor Nick Kutrumbos emphasized. Rather, it gives businesses time to set up alternatives when they’re allowed to reopen.

“We don’t know what kind of creativity we’re going to see,” said Kutrumbos, who also owns Deno’s Mountain Bistro.

A major change the emergency ordinance allows is for businesses to expand their patios without having to go through the entire design review process, so long as the patio is temporary.

So while businesses would still have to get a permit and building review, they wouldn’t have to worry about paying the permit fee for a patio extension or meeting parking requirements.

The town will also allow businesses to apply for a liquor license expansion to extend the ability to serve alcohol to a new space contiguous to the existing property. Currently, the state is offering a temporary $150 fee for extending liquor licenses that lasts 120 days.

“You can’t just cross the parking lot and all of a sudden be in the (expanded patio),” Town Clerk Danielle Jardee explained.

Aside from patio expansions, the emergency ordinance also temporarily repeals the town’s single-use bag fee and permits businesses to put signage on the sidewalk that doesn’t impede pedestrian access.

The emergency ordinance expires Oct. 31, unless the council extends it. For any businesses wanting to make permanent changes, they would have to go through the entire building and design review process.

