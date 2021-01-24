Winter Park hotel renovation to include restaurant, cafe, gym, coworking

A rendering of the planned remodel for the new Gravity Haus Winter Park. The hotel aims to open this spring.

Courtesy Gravity Haus

A popular membership based hotel featuring a restaurant, a coworking space, a cafe and a gym is moving into Winter Park after finding success in Breckenridge and Vail.

Gravity Haus recently purchased the former Sundowner Motel on US Highway 40 and, after offering the motel’s furniture to the community for free, got started on renovating the space into a new 38 room hotel with amenities.

On Tuesday, the Winter Park Town Council approved a parking variance for the project reducing the required amount of spaces by six, from 43 to 37.

In addition to the spaces provided on the lot, the hotel proposed two parallel parking spaces on the street.

Town staff noted the hotel will be within walking distance of Lift bus stops and the Vasquez Street parking garage.

The hotel’s amenities, including the restaurant and cafe, will be open to the public, not just guests. Members of Gravity Haus receive discounts on lodging and dining on top of other perks, but membership isn’t required to stay at the hotel.

Some of the more unique features of the new hotel include a Japanese onsen and a giant trampoline.

Gravity Haus is aiming for a spring opening following the renovations.

In other business:

• Prior to the meeting, the council interviewed four qualified applicants for the vacant seat on the town’s governing body. A special meeting is planned for Jan. 26 to appoint a candidate to the seat.

• Council approved the permanent establishment of the Transit Advisory Committee, in addition to passing updated Title VI plans, which requires the Lift bus system to operate without discrimination.

• An amendment that opens up the kinds of surety a developer can use for financial guarantees passed on second reading.

• Council approved a contract with Slate Communications.

• From 2-3 p.m. Jan. 26, the town will be dedicating the new Jim Myers Public Works Building and offering tours following COVID protocols.