Winter Park Resort changes uphill access

In response to an increase in skiers and riders taking advantage of Winter Park Resort’s uphill policy, the resort will be requiring guests to purchase an uphill access pass.

The uphill access pass will cost $15 for the 2020-21 season and guests will need to wear the armband pass while on the mountain. The proceeds from the pass will go to Grand County Search and Rescue.

The goal is to help ski patrollers verify that guests are familiar with the resort’s uphill policy and rules, as well as ensure mountain safety for all skiers and riders.

Armbands can be picked up at guest services at both the Winter Park and Mary Jane bases.

Uphill access is available on trails open in the Winter Park and Vasquez Ridge territories, as well as on certain open trails in Mary Jane and Parsenn Bowl territories.

Uphill users outside of operating hours should be aware that no medical services will be available and avalanche control mitigation may not have been done.