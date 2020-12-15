Winter Park Resort to require reservations

Winter Park Resort is launching a reservation system for skiers and riders after opening earlier in December to large crowds.

Pass holders will need reservation starting Saturday. Guests can start reserving mountain time beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“The health and well-being of our employees, guests and community remain paramount, and we must manage the number of people in the resort in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Sky Foulkes, Winter Park Resort President and COO.

“We’re asking for everyone’s patience and cooperation this winter as we navigate ever-changing restrictions, while still offering an excellent guest experience,” he continued. “We have planned for many contingencies, and we’re ready to do whatever it takes to help stay safe and stay open.”

Pass holders can make reservations through their accounts and reserve up to 10 days at a time. The process for individual lift tickets remains the same because they are dated and booked 48 hours in advance.

Winter Park continues to ask guests to avoid peak times such as weekends and holidays in favor of mid-week trips whenever possible. Other guest guidelines are laid out in the resort’s Shred Another Day program, including wearing face masks, distancing in lines and avoiding gathering.

“A reservation system will help guests plan ahead and help ensure the best possible experience once they arrive,” resort officials said in a news release.