Winter Park to close Mary Jane Territory on Memorial Day

The view Feb. 12 from the Super Gauge Express, which services the Mary Jane Territory at Winter Park.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Winter Park Resort will close out its longest season of winter operations this Memorial Day weekend. The Mary Jane Territory has stayed open more than a month longer than the Winter Park side of the mountain, which closed April 23.

With a Halloween opening to the season, lifts ran for at least one day each of the last eight months, and skiing at Winter Park lasted 211 days this season. Since Oct. 31 — which was the earliest opening in Winter Park history — the resort has seen 397 inches of snowfall.

Saturday at Mary Jane’s base will feature special events, including a DJ, drink specials and giveaways.

In April, the resort announced it would keep Mary Jane open as late as possible, which will end up being even later than last year’s May 21 closing . Winter Park will be the second-to-last Colorado ski resort to close this season, as Arapahoe Basin will stay open a week longer, closing June 4.