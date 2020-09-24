Winter Park welcomes Rendezvous Center

Representatives from Koelbel and Company, Rendezvous, the Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Winter Park celebrated the opening of the new Rendezvous Center on Wednesday afternoon.

Courtesy Ober Skinner

Winter Park’s streetscape has been updated once again with the construction and opening of the new Rendezvous Center on Main Street.

About 50 people gathered on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate a ribbon cutting and the opening of the new space, which comes from a partnership between the town and Rendezvous and houses the Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce and the Rendezvous sales office.

During the ceremony, Mayor Nick Kutrumbos shared how the building is a result of the town partnering with private businesses to enhance the community.

“What I see is people stopping and looking at this building because it’s something special,” Kutrumbos said. “Rendezvous has been able to come in and make what was a dream actually come to fruition.”

The Rendezvous Center is part of a $3.5 million agreement, which included naming rights for the Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park and Rendezvous taking the town’s old visitor center building in 2018. Construction on the mixed-use project began that year.

The Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce moved into the first floor of its new building this month, giving the chamber a central location to help guide visitors around the Fraser Valley. Per the agreement with the town, the chamber has a 15-year lease at the location.

“We are beyond honored to be able to work in this space,” said Catherine Ross, executive director of the chamber. “This space really speaks to who the town is right now and what it will be in the future.”

Buzz Koelbel, CEO of Koelbel and Company, parent company of Rendezvous, said he looks forward to continuing to build in Winter Park and allowing more people to experience the unique environment and community.

“It’s all about a place for people and family to gather and create memories and that’s why we’re so delighted to be up here,” Koelbel said.

Aside from the office space, the center also houses two flats and five townhomes, adding more housing to Main Street. The three- and four-bedroom units start around $1.3 million.

According to the project manager, the design aimed to use traditional mountain materials, such as wood, stone and metal, in a modern architectural structure. Overall, the project cost around $15 million to complete.