Winter Park’s Panoramic Express opens for New Year

Finishing out December with over 5 feet of snow, Winter Park Resort started the New Year with the opening of the Panoramic Express.

Panoramic Express gives skiers access to the Parsenn Bowl territory where all but one trail is open along with most of the glades. With the announcement, Winter Park Resort has now opened 121 of its 166 trails.

The Eagle Wind and Cirque territories have not yet opened.

The ski resort has seen 35 inches of snow in the last week, including 7 inches in the last 24 hours. With 132 inches of snow so far this season, Winter Park is boasting powder conditions Saturday.

The next chances for snow at the resort in Tuesday with a predicted 4 inches.