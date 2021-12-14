Woman charged with assault after fight at Ullr’s
A physical altercation at Ullr’s Tavern in Winter Park resulted in a potential broken eye socket and the arrest of one woman.
Fraser Winter Park Police took a statement from a man with a black eye that was swollen shut on July 18, who told them he had been hit in the face two nights before by Tina Woodcock, 35, according to a warrant for Woodcock’s arrest.
Police arrested Woodcock on Aug. 20, but is out of the Grand County Jail on a $3,000 cash bond. She is charged with felony assault, misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.
Woodcock’s warrant says the man told police Woodcock had joined him and his friends around 10 p.m. on July 16 at the tavern. The man said Woodcock got upset and hit him four times, both with an open hand and a closed fist, so he left.
Around 5 p.m. July 17, the man went to Middle Park Health for his injuries, which the warrant says a doctor classified as serious bodily injury. The man suffered from abrasions on his cornea and conjunctiva, as well as possibly fractured orbital bone.
The warrant adds that Woodcock allegedly confirmed to police that she hit the man, but said he had hit her as well.
Woodcock is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 28.
