Woman dies while kayaking on Lake Granby

A boat cruises along on Lake Granby in August 2019. The Grand Lake Fire Protection District used their rescue boat to transport a woman who fell out of her kayak to an ambulance Wednesday. Physicians at Middle Park Medical Center in Granby pronounced her dead about an hour later.

Byron Hetzler/Sky-Hi News archive

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that their deputies, Grand Lake Fire Protection District and Grand County Emergency Medical Services responded to a call about Susan Dodd Jacobsen, a 75 year-old Arvada woman, needing assistance after falling out of her kayak around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in Lake Granby.

An employee at Beacon Landing Marina found Jacobsen floating unresponsive in the water. The fire protection district used their rescue boat to transport her to an ambulance, where she received CPR before being transported to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby. A physician pronounced Jacobsen dead around 1 p.m.

The Grand County Coroner’s Office now has jurisdiction and will release more information about incident when they deem it appropriate.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the name of the victim.