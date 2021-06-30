Woman falls into river at Rocky Mountain National Park

A 45-year-old woman slipped in this area on the St. Vrain River on Monday at Rocky Mountain National Park. She was carried down the river about 100 feet.

Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park

A 45-year-old woman from Oklahoma fell into St. Vrain River on Monday on the eastern side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

The fall was about one mile from the Wild Basin trailhead, park officials said. The woman slipped on wet rocks and was swept about 100 feet downstream under some large logs before she was able to pull herself up on log debris.

Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue members arrived on scene and assisted her from the log. The woman was on the south side of the river, so no rescuers or swift water teams had to deploy in the water, officials said.

The woman’s condition was assessed by park rangers and she walked out with team members. Park officials said she was further evaluated by Estes Park Health at the trailhead and declined transport by ambulance.

Members of Estes Valley Fire Protection District’s Dive and Swiftwater Rescue Team, Boulder Emergency Squad and Allenspark Fire Protection arrived on scene to assist.

Visitors are reminded that mountain streams can be dangerous and to remain back from the banks of streams and rivers. Rocks at streamside and in the stream are often slippery and water beneath them may be deep and will be extremely cold.