Woman involved in bar fight gets probation

A woman who was arrested after a fight at Ullr’s Tavern in Winter Park has received unsupervised probation in a plea deal.

Grand County Court Judge Nicholas Catanzarite on Dec. 6 sentenced Tina Woodcock, 35, to 18 months of unsupervised probation, 60 hours of community service and a $200 donation to the Mountain Family Center.

Woodcock pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault under a deferred judgment plea, meaning the charge can be dismissed if Woodcock completes the terms of her sentence. The District Attorney’s Office has 91 days to determine restitution.

The original felony assault charge and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge were both dismissed through the plea.

Police arrested Woodcock in August after a man reported that Woodcock had punched him in the eye at the tavern, resulting in a possibly fractured orbital bone.