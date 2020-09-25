Letter: Another take on reasons for voting in November

It was interesting to read Bill Hamilton’s reasons for voting in the coming election. I’m afraid, however, that he neglected to mention a few others.

Mr. Hamilton you are also voting for overturning hundreds of safeguards helping to keep our water and air clean; supporting a president who disrespects veterans by calling them “suckers” and “losers” and who himself dodged the draft with phony bone spurs; supporting a president who has no respect for our constitution or laws and strives to be a dictator; destroying the Affordable Care Act (in the middle of a pandemic) and having no plan to replace it, depriving over 20 million people of health care; supporting a president who encourages foreign intervention in our elections; supporting white supremacists and fringe conspiracy groups; supporting a president whose unfitness for the job and lying caused thousands of unnecessary deaths during the current pandemic; supporting a president who has told over 20,000 lies and misleading statements over the course of his presidency; favoring sycophancy (not to mention nepotism) over competence in government and judicial appointments; public health policy decisions made on the basis of politics rather than science; separating desperate families fleeing repressive governments or gang violence and detaining children in cages; the White House (the “People’s House”) being used as a political prop in a re-election campaign; supporting a president who alienates our allies and ingratiates himself to dictators and supporting a president who is a laughingstock on the world stage.

Unfortunately that is only the tip of the iceberg. I honestly don’t think that our democracy can survive another four years of this type of “Greatness.”

Mr. Hamilton, I can understand not making your election choice about personality. Maybe however, you should consider making it on the basis of past performance, of fitness for the office, and just plain common decency.

— Michael Dobersen, Tabernash