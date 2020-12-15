Letter: County needs stability in leadership

We are in the middle of a pandemic when we in Grand County desperately need to protect our residents, our businesses and our economy. It is a tough balancing act. It needs to be based on public health science.

Our Board of Grand County Commissioners is also our county’s board of health, yet they have no background in public health, medicine or science. I’m sure it’s difficult for them to hear from their constituents who are most concerned about a paycheck, putting food on the table, or losing a business. But what about those of us scared for our lives?

We need accurate information about the risk of getting infected and the leadership that skilled public health departments can offer to help thread this sensitive needle between individual behavior and our community needs.

Clearly, Dr. Brene Belew-LaDue was not getting the kind of support she needed to effectively manage this crisis. In the past 11 months, the Grand County EMS chief, emergency manager, public health director and county manager have all been replaced.

Thus, there is turnover in all health care facing entities for the county. Stability is needed in the form of persons with medical background who can provide leadership that is based on science and best practices, not political beliefs. One way to add stability might be to split the conflicting duties of the commissioners by forming a Board of Health for Grand County.

— Martha Baird, Fraser