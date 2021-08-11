Letter: If CDOT doesn’t fix it, US 40 at Red Dirt Hill is going to get someone killed

Every day I successfully make the left turn to my house on CR 88 at the top of Red Dirt Hill, I think to myself, “Hurray, I didn’t get killed!“

Last year, the Colorado Department of Transportation painted new merge arrows into the left lane instead of the traditional “Keep Right Except to Pass” traffic pattern that has always existed.

This now puts cars going 65-70 mph in the left lane, where me, my family, and about 100 other neighbors are at a complete stop waiting to turn left — with no turn lane!

I begged CDOT to change it back, and they insist that the new way is safer. If you disagree, please contact Nick Nordquist at CDOT at 970-683-7530, and tell him that the next fatal crash on Red Dirt Hill will be their fault, and their legal liability.

— Abby Loberg, Granby