Attendees win MOO-lah at Cow Pie Bingo benefitting Fraser Valley Elementary

Frisky cows run across a big bingo square at the Fraser rodeo grounds. The Cow Pie Bingo, an inaugural fundraiser benefitting Fraser Valley Elementary School, was well attended on May 27.

At the Fraser Rodeo grounds on May 27, some cows were on the loose, but any “pies” they left in the arena would go to a good cause. The Cow Pie Bingo benefitted the Fraser Valley Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee.

The parent advisory committee helps raise funds for Fraser Valley Elementary, benefiting students, teachers and staff.

The committee organized the event with lots of help from businesses and volunteers. Monica Anderson, a committee board member, said the Bingo’s success was thanks to community members stepping in.

“I brought the idea to the first PAC meeting and (thought) I’m just going to plant a seed and see where it goes,” Anderson said. “That was six months ago; it grew legs and everybody got involved and made it happen.”

The Winter Park Horseman’s Association donated the use of the High Country Stampede Rodeo grounds, where volunteers painted a huge bingo grid. Old Time Feed & Things brought four frisky cows and were also the line judges.

Participants could purchase squares, with all the proceeds going to the parent advisory committee. Every single square was sold. Then cows were let loose in the arena – after exploring for a little while, it was time to get down to “business.” Sooner or later, cows will always do their business, and the first three squares they plopped on were the lucky ones.

Volunteers put flags near the cow pies, signaling the winners. The first and third place winners were visitors to Grand County, who had seen the “Cow Pie Bingo” sign from the road and wanted to enjoy a local event. They won $1,000 and $500. The second-place winner was Mary Ortibez, Fraser Valley Elementary’s custodian. Ortibez won $750.

Mary Ortibez, custodian of Fraser Valley Elementary, won $750 in the Cow Pie Bingo. Fraser Valley Elementary Parent Advisory Committee/Courtesy photo

“She’s amazing,” said committee member Morgan Keller. “Even though she wasn’t there, everybody was cheering for her, because she does so much for our kids.”

One benefit of the fundraiser was that people could purchase a square before the event. This was a great way to support the elementary – and try your luck on a cow plop.

“You don’t have to be there to win, but to be there is really fun,” said Keller.

Kids enjoy ice cream, thanks to Charlie’s Frozen Treat Shop. Fraser Valley Elementary P.A.C./Courtesy Photo

Kids enjoyed chickens, horses, a miniature donkey and goats at the petting zoo, provided by Devil’s Thumb Ranch. They could get their faces painted with Rose Parker, or play on the bouncy castles, donated by Blown Up Party Rentals. There was even a chance for elementary school students to win their own cash prizes. Chasin’ Smoke BBQ provided a food truck and Charlie’s Frozen Treat Shop brought the sweets. Drinks were free, thanks to donations by R&J Liquors, Moonshine Liquors and Liquor Depot.

Devil’s Thumb Ranch offered a popular petting zoo. Fraser Valley Elementary P.A.C./Courtesy Photo

The event was so popular, that the parent advisory committee decided to make Cow Pie Bingo an annual fundraiser over Memorial Day weekend. This year, they raised over $10,000, which will go straight back to the school. The committee helps provide classroom supplies and books for teachers, offers annual lunches and holiday gifts, funds field trips, plus honors any special requests by staff.

“We would like to thank all our community sponsors, parent and high school volunteers for making it a tremendous success,” Anderson said. “The PAC couldn’t support Fraser Valley Elementary School without our community involvement. We look forward to seeing you next year for another chance to win some MOO-lah.”

The Fraser Valley Elementary School Parent Advisory Committee holds several fundraisers throughout the year to support the elementary, including the Scholastic Book Fair, holiday wreath sale, the Festival of Trees – and now their annual Cow Pie Bingo. To learn more about the committee, visit FVEPAC.org .

Cows ready to make a plop on the bingo board. Fraser Valley Elementary P.A.C./Courtesy Photo

Rose Parker’s face painting booth. Fraser Valley Elementary P.A.C./Courtesy Photo

Left to right: PAC board member Monica Anderson, vice president Megan Waymire and president Rochelle Gould helped organize the bingo. Fraser Valley Elementary P.A.C./Courtesy Photo

Middle Park high schoolers ran the bouncy castles. Fraser Valley Elementary P.A.C./Courtesy Photo

Nora won third place in the bingo. Fraser Valley Elementary P.A.C./Courtesy Photo

Alexandra won first place in the bingo. Fraser Valley Elementary P.A.C./Courtesy Photo

