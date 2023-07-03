Bicyclist dies on trail near Rollins Pass east of Winter Park

A man was pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon after suffering from an apparent medical issue while riding his bicycle near Winter Park.

Amy Golden / Sky-Hi News archive photo

An unidentified male bicyclist died from an apparent medical issue on Sunday while riding on the Upper Serendipity Trail near Rollins Pass, east of Winter Park.

First responders were called to the scene at approximately 3 p.m. July 2 after receiving a report about a male in his 60s who was having difficulty breathing. Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Fraser Winter Park Police Department, Grand County Search and Rescue, Grand County EMS, East Grand Fire Protection District and Medevac all responded.

Bystanders told Grand County Dispatch that CPR was in progress. Unfortunately, despite life saving efforts from civilians and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Grand County EMS would like to offer our profound thanks to the bystanders who stopped to render aid to a stranger in need,” Grand County EMS wrote in an email to Sky-Hi News. “Grand County’s highly trained 9-1-1 dispatchers can coach untrained bystanders on CPR over the phone, and CPR classes are available throughout Grand County all year long.”

The Grand County Coroner’s Office has taken over the case and will release the man’s identify and cause of death when appropriate.