Businesses in Granby close for East Troublesome Fire

A sign on the doors of City Market says the store closed for the East Troublesome Fire.

Courtesy Hayden Hill

Update 5 p.m.: Middle Park Health announced it would close its Granby emergency room and other facilities at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

The hospital is directing those seeking emergency help to Denver Health Winter Park at Winter Park Resort’s base. Non-emergent patients can still go to the Middle Park Health Winter Park clinic.

Original: Many businesses in Granby have closed or are closing on Thursday afternoon after the town was put on pre-evacuation status earlier in the day for the East Troublesome Fire.

City Market and the accompanying gas station, McDonald’s, 7-Eleven, Kum and Go, and Ace Hardware were all closed by Thursday around 3 p.m.

A sign on the doors of City Market read that the store had closed for the safety of its employees.

Most restaurants in the Granby area, including Azteca, Granby Garage and Brickhouse 40 were also closed.

The Mountain Family Center, which originally was open to accept donations on Thursday, had to close to allow staff to evacuate their homes.

The East Troublesome Fire continued to spread into Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday, with winds and available fuels aiding the fire.

Resources for those displaced from the fire are available at the Headwaters Center, which is the designated evacuation center, and through Grand County Outbreak of Kindness, which is staged at Fraser Valley Elementary.