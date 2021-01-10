CDOT closes US 40 for car wreck
Update 4:30 p.m.: US Highway 40 has reopened in both directions after being closed for a car wreck.
Original: The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of US Highway 40 in Clear Creek County for a car crash.
The highway is closed at milepost 249 at the base of Berthoud Pass near Empire.
CDOT is telling travelers to expect a long closure while crews clear the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.
CDOT suggests travelers use CO Highway 9 to get to Silverthorne or Kremmling.
