Engagement for Payton Wells & Tynan Ochse
Payton Wells & Tynan Ochse
June 9, 2021
Clare O’Neal and Bill Reinhardt from Mandeville, LA, and Winter Park, CO, are pleased to announce the long awaited engagement of their granddaughter, Payton Wells to Tynan Ochse (Austin, TX). The celebration will be held in Arizona in the fall of 2022.
