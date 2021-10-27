 EGMS runner third at state championships | SkyHiNews.com
EGMS runner third at state championships

Sky-Hi News staff report
Ethan Merrick finished third at Colorado State Middle School Cross Country Championships on Oct. 23 at Fehringer Ranch Park in Denver. Merrick battled for first throughout the race and finished the 2.2 mile course in 13:12. Merrick completed the first mile in 5:43 with the average pace for the race at 6 minutes. He was the only sixth-grader in top 10.
Tina Merrick/courtesy photos
Ethan Merrick stands for a photo at the Colorado State Middle School Cross Country Championships on Oct. 23 in Denver. Merrick ran for East Grand Middle School.
