Coroner: Man’s death not due to COVID-19

The Grand County Coroner has determined that the death of a local man who later tested positive for COVID-19 was not caused by the coronavirus.

The county resident identified as 56-year-old John Masterson died of natural causes due to a sudden cardiac death, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner described the COVID-19 positive result as incidental, emphasizing that he did not die from COVID-19. Masterson died June 26 near Parshall.

Three county residents have been hospitalized due to the virus, with one still under hospital care.

Grand County has seen 42 total positive cases and 10 associated cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the county had seen eight new positive cases in the past two weeks.

This is the lowest rolling case count since at least July 16, but at eight cases Grand County disease transmission is still considered high.