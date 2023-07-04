Coroner releases cause of death for pair found dead at Sun Outdoors in March
The Granby Police Department found two bodies inside a commercial vehicle parked at a Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountain RV site March 31, and the Grand County Coroner’s Office later identified them as Stephen Donnelly, age 66, and Tara Donnelly, age 59, of Indiana.
Autopsies performed April 3 led to the conclusion that both Donnellys died of asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide toxicity and that their deaths were accidents.
On March 31, police arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. to perform a wellness check and found the pair in the vehicle.
