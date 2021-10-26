Counterfeit bills net woman one year probation

Kaitlin Duy



A woman connected to purchases with counterfeit money at the Kum and Go in Granby has been sentenced to unsupervised probation.

On Thursday, Grand County Court Judge Nicholas Catanzarite sentenced Kaitlin Duy, 32, for misdemeanor forgery and theft to one year of unsupervised probation and 24 hours of community service.

Duy pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 19 under a plea deal that dismissed two other charges, including felony possession of a forgery instrument and driving under the influence.

If Duy doesn’t complete the terms of her sentence, including not accruing any new charges, she could face five days in jail and up to $1,000 in fines.

Police arrested Duy in May after surveillance footage from Kum and Go showed her making around $73 worth of purchases with phony bills, and officers found $750 more in fake money in Duy’s car.

Duy was arrested with Benjamin Drake, who was charged with forgery and theft. Drake is scheduled to be in court on Thursday.