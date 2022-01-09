CPW names Travis Black as northwest regional manager

Travis Black



Colorado Parks and Wildlife has named Travis Black as the agency’s new northwest regional manager based in Grand Junction.

The northwest region for CPW includes Grand, Moffat, Jackson, Routt, Rio Blanco, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Mesa counties.

Black joined the former Colorado Division of Wildlife full-time in 1999 as a District Wildlife Manager in the Kit Carson district.

In 2004, he was promoted to Area Wildlife Manager for Area 12 based in Lamar where he served for 15 years. During his tenure, Black played a key role in a federal-state task force formed to manage invasive feral swine. His work resulted in Colorado becoming the first state in the U.S. to eradicate feral swine, which cause billions of dollars in damage to crops, pastures and wildlife habitat each year.

In 2019, Black was promoted to the Deputy Regional Manager position in CPW’s Southeast Region in Colorado Springs and oversaw the region’s water, energy, education, volunteer and communications team.

“This is an enormous honor and an exciting challenge,” Black said. “The Northwest Region with its rural, wide-open spaces feels like my home in Lamar and back in Texas. And it presents fascinating wildlife management opportunities.“

Black began his new role as northwest regional manager in December.