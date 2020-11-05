DEA raids marijuana grow house in Kremmling
The Drug Enforcement Agency, assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Wednesday morning on a residence in Kremmling.
Steve Kotecki, a spokesperson for the Denver DEA office, confirmed that officers searched a suspected high-volume marijuana grow house.
No arrests have been made, but Kotecki said arrests could come in the future, as the investigation is ongoing. Kotecki added he couldn’t yet release what had been seized during the search.
The property, on County Road 22, is owned by a Fort Lauderdale, Florida man, who purchased the property in 2017 for $675,000, according to county assesor’s data.
