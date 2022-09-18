Debate over Crooked Creek Village Development continues

As the development moves into its final stages, the town council will review the plan next at their Sept. 20 meeting.

Town of Winter Park/Courtesy Image

Grand County residents remain divided over the controversial Cooper Creek Village Development in Winter Park as evidenced by public comments during a Sept. 6 meeting regarding the development.

During the meeting, Grand County residents stepped forward to discuss the development. Some expressed support of the project, including land set aside for the gondola and a hotel with full amenities. Others expressed concerns, such as increased traffic on Timber Drive and workforce housing being located far from town. Developer Charlie Johnson, of JAC Colorado II, LLC, also spoke. He described improvements his firm made to their Final Development Plan after evaluating previous comments from the public, such as preserving open space to benefit wildlife and recreation. Johnson also addressed new concerns community members voiced during the Sept. 6 meeting.

Diving into the development’s history

Public hearings on the development plan have been ongoing since October 2021, sparking debate each time. The most recent hearings took place on Aug. 16 and Sept. 6. On August 16, developers presented the town with their FDP. According to the FDP, Cooper Creek Village will encompass two areas. The first, 53-acre area is bordered on the south by U.S, Forest Service land, north by the Idlewild Meadow, east by Beaver Village Condominiums, and west by Hideaway Village South. The second, 6-acre area includes 10 parcels in town. Nine are north of town hall and include the Cooper Creek shopping center and associated parking lots; the other is located south of Vasquez Road next to Winter Park Station. Altogether, the development would be nearly 60 acres, both in unincorporated Grand County (which will be annexed into the town) and Winter Park’s town limits.

Residents’ opinions divided

During the Sept. 6 meeting, several community members were thankful for the improvements the developers had made to the plan. One major concern was alleviated: Idlewild Meadow, open wetlands by Idlewild Subdivision that was previously marked for development, will now remain untouched.

“I want to acknowledge that Charlie (Johnson) has worked with us, and we’re very appreciative of the decision to leave Idlewild Meadow as passive open space. Yay, wildlife! I was ecstatic,” said Cathy Ratschkowsky, a resident of Idlewild Subdivision.

Another major concern has been lack of water to support the new development. Bob Wolf, former member of the town council and past president of the Winter Park Water and Sanitation district, explained the town has made many agreements with Denver Water over the years to increase Winter Park’s water supply, with now 6037 taps available for development.

“It may seem that we’ve been building at an increased rate … and our water may be running short, but that’s just not the case,” said Wolf.

Grand County resident and business owner Mark Johnson spoke of the benefits of providing more amenities and housing in the town, as Winter Park Resort is now on the map as one the nation’s most popular resorts.

“This project is good for us,” Mark Johnson said. “We’re not a sleepy little resort town anymore. In fact, we’re on the edge of international stardom … we’ve got some of the best skiing in all of North America.”

Winter Park resident Chris Siewack expressed cautious optimism of the project, first congratulating council members and the developer, but cautioning that Cooper Creek Village must keep the intimate, small-town appeal of Winter Park intact.

“I’m worried about the soul of this town,” he said. “I moved here because this is a place where you can show up on the ski mountain with duct-tape on your clothes and no one judges you. People look out for each other here, young people move here, and it’s a family-type thing. I just don’t want to see this place turn into Vail. That being said … I try to focus on the positive and getting excited for this project moving forward.”

Siewack added that one facet that would bring residents on board with the project is ensuring all of the created workforce housing be in Winter Park. According to the current agreement between the town and developers, some workforce housing could conceivably be located as far as Red Dirt Hill.

The town council and Johnson spoke to this point. Both parties conceded that all the housing might not be constrained to the downtown limits, but there are 45 deed-restricted bedrooms secured for location in Cooper Creek Square. As the town expands, Johnson and the town questioned if they wanted to be “boxed into a corner” by designating all workforce housing to the downtown area, but stated it was ideal for housing to be close as possible to Winter Park.

“I agree that we have to keep the workforce in the town of Winter Park, and it does create the soul …. and culture of a community. That’s what we want to do with workforce housing,” said Johnson. “Our project has the highest workforce housing requirements of any project that’s ever been proposed in the town of Winter Park.”

A petition for community members to work where they live

After the meeting, community members Chris Siewack and Bob Wright decided to take one more step beyond public comments. The two took to the streets with a petition voicing the need to keep affordable housing within the development’s boundaries. Wright submitted the petition, along with a letter to the town council, after they had obtained signatures from community members. Wright told Sky-Hi News the signatures were obtained by nearly a hundred locals in Winter Park businesses on Sept. 12 and 13.

“With more time I feel that this list could be continued into the hundreds or more. I received zero opposition from the community when presenting them with this petition,” stated the letter that Wright shared with Sky-Hi News. “Some people said they weren’t into politics but nobody was opposed to keeping workforce housing within the Cooper Creek Development. Everybody was opposed to the idea of workforce housing being as far out as Red Dirt Hill.”

Wright explained that he and Siewack visited the following businesses: Epic Mountain Sports, Philly Phatz, Best Western, Randi’s Grill & Pub, The Noble Buck, Fontenot’s, Conoco, Wake N’ Bacon, Fireside Market, Liquor Depot, The Perk, The Trailhead, Smokehouse BBQ, Liquor Store, Strip & Tail, Winter Park Pub, The Ditch on 40, Hideaway Brewery, Subway, Christy Sports, Divide Board Shop and Active Images. They also received signatures from several business owners in Fraser and Tabernash.

“Many signers were visibly upset when presented with the idea that workforce housing for Cooper Creek Development might not stay within development boundaries,” the petition’s letter continued. “People are happier when they live where they work. There are so many issues with trying to build a workforce community outside the jurisdiction of Winter Park. Policing, Fire, Transportation, Mental Health and the list goes on.”

Only time will tell where affordable housing may be constructed, as the town continues to evaluate the project and the future face of Winter Park.

Next Steps

As one of the largest developments in Winter Park thus far, the town council has spent many hours with the developers to work out an agreement that ideally benefits not only tourism, but the locals who make the community a special place that tourists want to flock to. As Siewack stated in the Sept. 6 meeting, “That’s what gives the soul of the town — the people who live here all the time, who spend money during mud season. The people who live here all the time care. Let’s keep them here.”

Now that public hearing has been closed, the town will continue to meet with the developers to finalize agreements. Their next meeting will take place next Tuesday, Sept. 20. To learn more about previous meetings on Cooper Creek Village or how to attend the Sept. 20 meeting virtually or in-person, please visit: wpgov.com/our-government/agendas-minutes .