Destination Granby announces new interim executive director

Sarah Cichon-Douglas has been named interim executive director for Destination Granby.

Sarah Cichon-Douglas/Courtesy Photo

Destination Granby announced Tuesday that the organization’s community impact manager, Sarah Cichon-Douglas, will be the organization’s interim executive director starting Nov. 1 following Lauren Huber’s departure.

Cichon-Douglas has made a significant impact with the creation of new events such as Music and Market and the Granby ArtWalk, as well as continued the success of community staples such as the 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest, 4th of July Parade, and Scarecrow Festival, according to a Destination Granby news release. As a longtime resident of Granby, Cichon-Douglass is passionate about continuing a locals-first approach and celebrating what makes Granby unique: the local business community, the release added.

“I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of the exciting transformation of Destination Granby. I love this town and I look forward to working with Granby businesses and community members,” added Cichon-Douglas.

Huber gave her notice earlier this month. She has been with the organization for two-and-a-half years, and plans to remain in the area. She also plans on staying involved with both Destination Granby and the Granby community.

“While I am sad to be leaving Destination Granby, I know it will be in amazing hands with Sarah and I can’t wait to see how she makes it her own. Community service is in my bones, so I know I won’t be able to stay too far away,” said Huber.

Huber has left her mark by leading the rebrand and reorganization from the Granby Chamber of Commerce to Destination Granby, working with the Town of Granby on a new master plan, downtown design guidelines, and securing over $750,000 in state grant funding to help with downtown beautification and energy efficiency projects.

“After achieving incredible accomplishments for our town, Lauren Huber has been offered an opportunity that will bring her new challenges and allow her to have more family time,” said Jennifer Laspesa, the Destination Granby Board president. “Lauren will be dearly missed, and the entire board is grateful for her achievements and wish her all the best!”

Destination Granby focuses on four main areas of impact to help build community in Granby: promotions, business support, community engagement and placemaking. It fulfills the functions of a traditional chamber of commerce, main street organization and destination marketing organization for the town of Granby. In 2022, the requirement for membership was removed in order to better partner with all businesses located in town, though businesses can still donate to support the organization’s mission. More information can be found at DestinationGranby.com .