Driver sentenced to jail for head-on crash

John Christopherson



A driver involved in a head-on car wreck on Red Dirt Hill will serve jail time and face four years of probation.

Grand County District Court Judge Mary Hoak sentenced John R. Christopherson, 35, on Feb. 10 to a year in jail, four years probation, 48 hours of community service and more than $18,500 in restitution and court costs. Christopherson pleaded guilty to felony vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Under Christopherson’s plea deal, charges of possession of a controlled substance, violating lane usage and possession of paraphernalia were dropped. He will also receive credit for one day of time served.

As part of Hoak’s sentence, Christopherson is required to serve at least 60 days of jail time, but then could have the remaining jail time suspended if he attended an inpatient substance abuse treatment program. Christopherson reported to the Grand County Jail on Feb. 15.

Police arrested Christopherson on March 21, when he crossed into the opposite lane in his car and struck a white Ford on US Highway 40 outside Granby.

Three people — Christopherson, his passenger and the other driver — were taken to Middle Park Health for injuries. His affidavit said Colorado State Patrol determined Christopherson didn’t attempt to stop or swerve.

Christopherson’s urinalysis was positive for meth, THC, MDMA and amphetamines.