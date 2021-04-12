DUI stop leads to drug charges

Wagner



A man is facing felony drug charges after police stopped him for suspicion of driving while under the influence on April 5 in Grand County.

According to an arrest affidavit, police pulled over an SUV on US Highway 34 outside Granby around 10:30 p.m. April 5 for speeding, and officers soon noticed the driver, Tyler Wagner, 36, was slurring his words.

During a field sobriety test, Wagner allegedly couldn’t complete instructions requested by police, repeatedly lost his balance, stumbled and couldn’t maintain his focus.

Upon a search, officers allegedly found Adderall and Xanax pills on Wagner and about seven grams of psilocybin and more Xanax in his car.

Wagner was taken to Middle Park Health for a toxicology test before being booked into the Grand County Jail.

Wagner was charged with two counts felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia, speeding and not providing insurance.

He is scheduled to be in court May 18.