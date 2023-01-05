East Grand School District puts out request for strategic planning proposal

The East Grand School District has sent out a request for proposals from companies to develop the district’s strategic plan. The school board has discussed strategic planning at several meetings, including a Nov. 1, 2022 meeting where Alex Carter from Colorado Education Initiative presented to the board about his company’s strategic planning process.

East Grand’s request reads that the strategic planning process will create a five-year plan outlining goals and objectives for the district to guide its decision making. The process will involve research, input from stakeholders and consensus on the vision and mission of the district.

Superintendent Brad Ray provided some details about the district’s request at the board’s Jan. 3 meeting.

“We took some feedback from folks to make sure we got it in correctly,” Ray said.

The request was sent out to the Colorado Association of School Executives , Colorado Association of School Boards and Colorado Education Initiative, and Ray said they asked them to “pass it on to anybody else that they thought would be interested in the process.”

Ray wrote in a text message that the district also sent the proposal to WestEd . The education initiative and WestEd are nonprofits that offer strategic planning services.

Companies interested in submitting a proposal have to indicate their interest by Jan. 13 and have until Jan. 14 to ask the district questions, which the district must respond to by providing the information to all interested parties. The final deadline for proposals is Jan. 16.

The proposal’s estimated timeline plans for the district to interview selected vendors Jan. 20 and have the board make a selection Feb. 7. The strategic planning process takes about a semester to complete, Carter said at the Nov. 1 board meeting.

Other business: