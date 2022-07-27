Enjoy free entry to Colorado state parks Aug. 1

An elk stands watch over his rocky domain at Rocky Mountain National Park. Over 3,000 elk live in the park in the summer and fall.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

In celebration of Colorado Day, and the 146th birthday of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, Aug. 1. A few days later, visitors can explore the trails, rivers and lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park during one of its free entry days on Aug. 4.

“Colorado Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the natural beauty of our state and spend time outside,” said Statewide Public Information Officer Bridget O’Rourke Kochel. “Coloradans have a rich tradition of embracing an outdoor lifestyle, and our state parks offer a variety of outdoor activities that people of all ages and skill levels can enjoy.

Colorado Day was created by the state legislature to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant. The state recognizes this annual holiday on the first of the month, and state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August.

This free entry day provides a chance to experience Colorado’s state parks and the diverse landscapes they showcase.

Colorado is home to many other state and national parks. To begin planning a Colorado outdoor adventure, visit the parks and wildlife park finder .

In Grand County’s backyard, Rocky Mountain National Park celebrates their free entry day on Thursday, Aug. 4, in recognition of the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act . The park also offers free entry on Sept. 24, in celebration of National Public Lands Day .

Rocky offers 335 miles of hiking trails, five campgrounds, over 50 lakes and many streams for fishing, two horseback riding stables, and four visitor centers, including the highest-elevation visitor center in the U.S. Visit NPS.gov/romo for more information.

Nature belongs to everyone, and recreating responsibly is important to keeping landscapes healthy and wildlife thriving. Parks and wildlife officials encourage visitors to follow outdoor safety tips and Leave No Trace principles when spending time in Colorado’s great outdoors, such as:

Know before you go — Be aware of weather conditions, water temperatures and trail closures.

— Be aware of weather conditions, water temperatures and trail closures. Wear a life jacket — Enjoy the water, but always do so with a life jacket on, they save lives. Regardless of age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency.

— Enjoy the water, but always do so with a life jacket on, they save lives. Regardless of age or experience level, cold water can quickly create a drowning emergency. Be careful with fire — Check fire restrictions or bans before you go. Visit COEmergency.com to find county fire information. Avoid driving on dry grass and check exposed metal dragging from your vehicle that may create sparks.

— Check fire restrictions or bans before you go. Visit COEmergency.com to find county fire information. Avoid driving on dry grass and check exposed metal dragging from your vehicle that may create sparks. Be bear aware — Staying bear aware while on trails and when camping helps keep bears wild and reduces human-bear conflicts. Stay alert and respect forage areas like berry patches and oak brush. Keep dogs leashed at all times, and never feed or approach a bear. For more resources and information on how to be “bear aware,” visit CPW.state.co.us .

— Staying bear aware while on trails and when camping helps keep bears wild and reduces human-bear conflicts. Stay alert and respect forage areas like berry patches and oak brush. Keep dogs leashed at all times, and never feed or approach a bear. For more resources and information on how to be “bear aware,” visit CPW.state.co.us . Dispose of waste properly — Help protect land, wildlife and water. Pick up all trash, dog waste bags and food waste and throw it away in a trash can. Please pack it out of the park all the way if a trash can is full or not available. All other park fees remain in effect, including camping reservations, boat and off-highway vehicle registrations, and hunting and fishing licenses.

