Felony arrests in Grand County, updated

Jaden Younger, theft

Fraser Winter Park police arrested Younger and Toby Kirkpatrick on Oct. 4, 2021, on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance. The pair had stolen equipment from construction sites, and Granby police found Kirkpatrick in an unfinished home in Granby Ranch with the stolen equipment, cocaine, methamphetamine and Xanax.

While Kirkpatick’s arraignment is scheduled for June 30, the Grand County Court has already sentenced Younger. He pleaded guilty to a Class 1 misdemeanor for theft, and the district attorney dropped a class three misdemeanor theft charge.

The court fined Younger a total of $5,139 and sentenced him to two years probation, 20 days in jail and 100 hours of community service.

Joseph Roelandts, criminal mischief

Roelandts broke into the Bank of the West in Fraser on Jan. 19, hid from Fraser Winter Park police and surrendered after they sent a K9 unit into the building to find him. Police arrested Roelandts on charges of trespassing and criminal mischief.

The Grand County District Court sentenced Roelandts with a Class 3 misdemeanor for criminal mischief under $300, to which he pleaded guilty. The district attorney dismissed a Class 3 misdemeanor for trespassing.

The court fined Roelandts a total of $1,148.50.

Bradley Thorn, trespassing and harassment

Fraser Winter Park police forcibly arrested Thorn on Aug. 22, 2021, after he walked into the police station, yelled for officers to arrest him and resisted their requests for him to get on the ground. He allegedly admitted to breaking into his former partner’s home and stealing some of her property.

Police arrested him on charges of felony burglary, felony trespassing, two counts of harassment, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest

Thorn pleaded guilty to a Class 5 felony for trespassing, but the court deferred the judgment of that sentence. He also pleaded guilty to a Class 3 misdemeanor for harassment involving obscene language and gestures. The district attorney dismissed a Class 3 felony for burglary, Class 2 misdemeanors for resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer and class three misdemeanors for harassment and criminal mischief.

Fines from the trespassing felony total $1,406.50, but Thorn will avoid those fines and 148 days in jail if he follows the terms of his deferred judgment during his 18-month probation. The terms include serving 96 hours of community service and donating $500 to the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

Kimberly Delwiche, burglary and assault

Fraser Winter Park police arrested Delwiche on Oct. 24, 2021, and charged her with felony burglary and assault and misdemeanors for harassment, criminal tampering, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest.

The owners of a camper said they saw her rummaging around their property outside the camper, and she was knocking on the camper’s door just after midnight when police found her. Officers arrested Delwiche when they started speaking to her and she tried to walk away from them.

During her arrest, officers warned Delwiche she could be charged with resisting for kicking and dragging her feet, and in response she kicked an officer in the groin.

Delwiche pleaded guilty to a Class 3 felony burglary charge and a class one assault misdemeanor charge. The Grand County District Court deferred the sentence of the burglary charge.

The district attorney dismissed Class 2 misdemeanors for tampering, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, as well as a Class 3 misdemeanor for harassment.

If Delwiche does not comply with the terms of her deferred judgment for her four-year probation, she will have to pay the $2,878.50 in fines from the burglary charge and serve a combined 146 days in jail for her two charges.

Dax Nowell, driving under restraint, driving under the influence,

Police pulled Nowell over around 1:45 a.m. April 24, 2021, after following him for about a mile along U.S. Highway 34 outside Granby. Nowell allegedly had an open alcoholic beverage in his center console, as well as an unsteady gait and slurred speech.

When police searched Nowell at the station, they found 39.5 grams of methamphetamine on his person. They charged him with felonies for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband. Nowell also received misdemeanor charges for driving without a license, speeding, weaving and possessing an open container of alcohol.

Nowell’s charges led to two cases against him in the Grand County County Court and one in the district court. The county court fined Nowell $219.50 and sentenced him to 30 days in jail for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for driving under restraint in the first case.

In the second case, the county court fined Nowell $4,340.50 and sentenced him to 75 days in jail, three years probation, 48 hours of community service and 365 days of suspended imposition jail time, which Nowell will serve if he violates the terms of his probation.

The district attorney dismissed traffic infractions for speeding and failure to display proof of insurance in the second county court case.

Nowell pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge in the district court case. The court fined Nowell $1,415.50 and sentenced him to three years probation, 96 hours of community service, 75 days in jail and a year of suspended imposition jail time.

Since the cases are concurrent, Nowell can serve the probation and jail time from each of his cases all at once. The fines, however, are cumulative, meaning his three cases total to $5,975.50.