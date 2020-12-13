Fraser hires interim town manager
Fraser has tapped the former town manager of Firestone to act as interim town manager starting in January.
In a special meeting on Wednesday, the town board extended a job offer to Wesley LaVanchy, one of three candidates for the role.
A news release about the decision said LaVanchy’s background in water rights, infrastructure, land use, entitlement, finance management and strategic planning pushed him to the top of the applicants.
“The Town Board felt with his background and prior experience that he would be a good fit for the Town of Fraser,” the release said.
LaVanchy will start on Jan. 4 and stay on until a permanent manager is hired.
Aside from his time in Firestone, LaVanchy has also served as interim town manager for Timnath and Windsor. LaVanchy’s LinkedIn page also notes he owns a government consulting company.
Fraser’s Town Manager Jeff Durbin announced his resignation in November after 16 years in the position. His last day is Dec. 31.
