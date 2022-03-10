Fraser Valley Hockey sends three teams to state

Three of the Fraser Valley Hockey Association (FVHA) teams spent the weekend in League Championship games for the Colorado Recreational Hockey League.

The Squirts, Peewees and Bantams advanced throughout the weekend with heart and great skill to play in the final championship game. The Peewee and Bantam teams were defeated in nail-biting overtimes. However, the Squirt team dominated its competitor to win the championship game, 3-0.

FVHA is proud to announce that these three teams will be continuing to the State Championship games, on March 10 for the Squirts and March 11 for Peewees and Bantams.

For more information on how you can cheer these teams on, visit fraservalleyhockey.com or follow the Fraser Valley Hockey Association on Facebook.