Frozen wind turbines could cause power outages in Grand

Update 4 p.m.: Mountain Parks Electric reports the affected wind turbines are now fully operational after being frozen earlier in the day.

With the turbines now running at full capacity, the risk of a power outage is highly reduced.

The affected wind turbines were located in Wyoming and Colorado.

Original: Mountain Parks Electric is asking customers to conserve energy on Sunday after it was notified that regional wind turbines are iced over.

Sunday afternoon, MPE notified its customers that the regional wind turbines that help provide energy to the area are frozen and unable to generate power. In an attempt to prevent power outages, MPE is asking customers to conserve energy.

“If you are able to conserve energy immediately – by washing clothes and dishes later, turning down thermostats a couple of degrees, using a microwave oven instead of an electric range, turning off space heaters, etc. – please do so,” the notice to customers read.

It’s unclear how long the turbines will be down.

An MPE spokesperson said this is the first time the coop has had turbines freeze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.